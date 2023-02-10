The Khelo India Winter Games 2023 will kickstart with a glittering opening ceremony in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, February 10. This would the third edition of the tournament under the Khelo India Initiative by the Indian government. Gulmarg and Leh had jointly hosted the first two editions of the competition in 2020 and 2021. Around 1,500 athletes from all over the country will participate in the Khelo India Winter Games this edition. The live streaming of this opening ceremony will be available on YouTube on Prasar Bharti Sports channel.

Khelo India Winter Games 2023 Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)