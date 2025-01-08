The Khelo India Winter Games 2025 will take place in Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir in two different spells. Ladakh will host the ice events (ice hockey and ice skiing) from January 23 to 27 while Jammu & Kashmir will host the snow events (alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, ski mountaineering and snowboarding) from February 22 to 25. This will be the second year running that Ladakh will host a portion of the Khelo India Winter Games. The live telecast viewing option of the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 will be available on the DD Sports channel. Fans can get the live streaming viewing option of the KIWG 2025 on the JioTV app and website on the DD Sports channel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Inaugurate 38th National Games in Uttarakhand.

Khelo India Winter Games 2025 To Be Telecast Live on DD Sports

Get ready for the chill, as the Khelo India Winter Games bring out the best in winter sports ❄️ 🗓️ January 23-27 | LIVE on DD Sports 📺#KheloIndiaWinterGames #KIWG2025 @kheloindia pic.twitter.com/wsZhT2DDCD — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) January 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)