Young skater Nayana Sri Talluri won the gold medal in the Women's 500m ice-skating event at the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 on Friday, January 24. Hailing from Telangana, Nayana Sri Talluri clocked an impressive timing of 01:01:35s to finish with the gold medal in this event. Karnataka's Pratheeksha and Swaroopa Deshmukh bagged the silver and bronze medals respectively. This was also the first gold medal at the Khelo India Winter Games 2025. The Khelo India Winter Games 2025 kickstarted on January 23 and will continue till January 27. Khelo India Winter Games 2025 To Be Telecast Live on DD Sports, To Begin from January 23.

