Manu Bhaker fought back strongly amidst criticism by securing a fifth-place finish in the Women’s 25m Pistol Qualification event in shooting at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Fellow shooter Rahi Sarnobat finished at the 18th position.

Check tweet here:

.@realmanubhaker finishes 5th with a score of 292 and @SarnobatRahi finishes 18th with a score of 287 after 25m women’s pistol qualification precision stage. Top 8 shooters will qualify for the finals which will be determined after tomorrow’s rapid fire stage. #Cheer4India — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)