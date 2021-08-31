Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar and Varun Singh Bhati will be in action in the Men's High Jump T63 Final at Tokyo Paralympics 2020. The event has a scheduled time of 03:55 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of the game will be available on Eurosport and Doordarshan sports channels with Discovery Plus providing the live streaming. You can also watch live updates of the event from the official website.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)