Max Verstappen crashed against the barriers during the Qualifying round of the Saudi Arabia GP 2021. Lewis Hamilton snatched the pole position at the same session.

A dramatic ending to qualifying in Jeddah! Max Verstappen hits the barriers on his final flying lap 💥 Leaving him in P3 - with title rival Lewis Hamilton taking pole!#SaudiArabianGP 🇸🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/1yFZfDdBQS — Formula 1 (@F1) December 4, 2021

Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘁 ¦ 𝗗𝗙𝗦🇩🇴 (@thedominicanfinest)

Results:

STARTING GRID: SAUDI ARABIA 🚦 Lewis on pole Max directly behind him in P3 You don't want to miss Lights Out on Sunday!#SaudiArabianGP 🇸🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/MGZm3nyypY — Formula 1 (@F1) December 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)