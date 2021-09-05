Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton had quite a neck-to-neck fight during the qualifying round of Dutch GP 2021. The Dutch racer edged out Hamilton by 0.038 Seconds. Check out the highlights of the qualifying round.

Video:

Gap = 0.038s Two title rivals, two incredible Q3 laps Here's how @Max33Verstappen edged out @LewisHamilton in a tense battle for pole at Zandvoort 👀#DutchGP 🇳🇱 #F1 pic.twitter.com/MrYAfdq6gC — Formula 1 (@F1) September 4, 2021

