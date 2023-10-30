Melvina Angeline secured the silver medal in women's 50m rifle 3 positions junior at the Asian Shooting Championships 2023. During the qualification round, Melvina finished second with 455.6. Previously, Melvina won a gold medal in a shooting event at the national level Khelo India Youth Games 2023 held in Bhopal. Anish Bhanwala Wins Bronze Medal in Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Event at Asian Shooting Championships 2023

Melvina Angeline Wins Silver Medal in Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Junior Event

MELVINA ANGELLINE WINS SILVER AT ASIAN SHOOTING C'SHIP 🔫 The reigning Khelo India Youth Games 🏆 is now Asian Junior 🥈 as she wins 🥈 in Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Junior. Earlier she finished 2nd in Qualification with 455.6 pic.twitter.com/wIuUI2zBzu — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) October 30, 2023

