Anish Bhanwala secured the bronze medal in Men's Pistol 25m rapid fire pistol at Asian Shooting Championships 2023 with a final score of 28+1 in finals. Previously, Anish finished 3rd in qualification with 588 and had secured the Paris Olympics 2024 quota.

Anish Bhanwala Wins Bronze Medal in Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Event

ANISH CLINCHES ASIAN CH'S BRONZE AND PARIS OLY QUOTA 🔫 Anish Bhanwala secures 🥉 in Men's Pistol 25m RFP at shooting Asian Ch's event with a score of 28 (lost in SO) in finals & also secures Paris Olympics Quota Anish finished 3rd in qualification with 588 Congratulations👏 pic.twitter.com/uAcVqWKp1b — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) October 30, 2023

