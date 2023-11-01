Akshay Jain won the silver medal in the 25m center fire pistol event at the Asian Shooting Championships 2023. He scored 483 to achieve the podium finish in this individual event. The trio of Pradeep Singh Sekhawat, Prabhjot Singh & Yogesh Singh also won the silver medal in the men's 25m center fire pistol team event. India had a pretty good time at the Asian Shooting Championships 2023. Earlier on, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won the gold medal in the men's 50m Rifle 3 positions event.

Silver Medals for India in 25m Center Fire Pistol Events

