Shriyanka finished fourth in the final of the Women's 50m Rifle 3 position event as she ended up with a score of 440.5 at the Asian Shooting Championships 2023. She missed out on the medal but earned the well-deserved quota for the Paris Olympics 2024. With her wonderful performance, the Indian Rifle team is now completed for the Olympics. Ashi Chouksey and Ayushi Podder finished sixth and seventh respectively. Sheersh Kashyap, Hazel Wins Bronze Medal in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Youth Event at Asian Shooting Championships 2023

Shriyanka Sadangi Secures Paris Olympic 2024 Quota in Women's 50m Rifle 3 Position Event

SHRIYANKA SADANGI EARNS QUOTA FOR PARIS Shriyanka finished 4th in the final of the 50 M Rifle 3 position event with a score of 440.5. She missed on the medal but earned the well deserved quota Indian Rifle team completed for the Olympics pic.twitter.com/nXaK62BZl1 — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) October 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)