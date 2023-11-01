Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won the gold medal in men's 50m rifle 3 positions event at the Asian Shooting Championships 2023. The young shooter bagged the top prize on offer with a score of 463.5 in the final. China's Tian Jiaming won the silver medal in the event while his countryman Du Linshu clinched the bronze. Asian Shooting Championship 2023: Shooter Shriyanka Sadangi Wins Paris Olympic 2024 Quota for India, Finished 4th in Women’s 50m Rifle 3P Event.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Wins Gold

AISHWARY PRATAP SINGH TOMAR CROWNED AS ASIAN CHAMPION IN 50M RIFLE 3 POSITIONS Aishwary scored 463.5 in the Final to win Gold in Asian Championships in 50m Rifle 3P. Q scores: Aishwary - 591, 5th Akhil - 587, 9th Swapnil - 586, 11th 50m Rifle 3P Team wins 🥈 pic.twitter.com/oBzf53wp7f — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) November 1, 2023

