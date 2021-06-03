Former Indian sprinter Milkha Singh admitted to ICU in COVID-19 Hospital of PGIMER today due to dipping levels of oxygen. Prof Ashok Kumar, Official Spokesperson, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh informed that the former Indian Sprinter has been kept under observation and is stable now. The athletics legend had tested positive for COVID-19 in May 2021.

