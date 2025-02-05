NBA megastar Michael Jordan’s son – Marcus was arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail in Orlando, Florida for DUI, cocaine possession and resisting arrest. Marcus also posed for a mug shot and he doesn't look too happy to be there. He even tried to use his father’s influence to get out of the arrest. Watch the complete video below. Marcus played college-level basketball and represented team UCF. LeBron James Breaks Michael Jordan’s Record For Most 30-Point Games, Achieves Feat During LA Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks NBA 2024-25 Match.

NBA Legend Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Arrested For Cocaine Possession

Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan, was arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail for DUI, cocaine possession, and resisting arrest, per @TMZ pic.twitter.com/LeG1O4OwQ4 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 4, 2025

Video of Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Getting Arrested

TMZ got footage of Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan getting arrested this morning and he tried to avoid getting arrested by saying his dad is Michael Jordan but it didn’t work 😭 pic.twitter.com/M0DopqtvEs — Ball (@BallTalkO) February 4, 2025

