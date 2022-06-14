Neeraj Chopra had a sensational return to Track and Field as he broke the Indian Javelin throw record at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 with a throw of 89.30m. The Indian athlete had registered a distance of 87.58m to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. He is currently in second place at the competition.

Neeraj breaks the NR in his first competition since winning the Olympic gold with a throw of 89,30. In second place currently. pic.twitter.com/i7e0akbeh4 — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) June 14, 2022

The Moment

New Indian record in mens javelin throw by Neeraj Chopra 89.30m. 📹 World Athletics pic.twitter.com/rfF6dglveA — Rahul PAWAR (@rahuldpawar) June 14, 2022

