After securing a silver medal at the Paavo Nurmi Games with own national record breaking throw of 89.30m, Neeraj Chopra took to Twitter and said he was "very happy" with his effort. "No better feeling than being back on the track! Very happy to start my 2022 season with a Personal Best throw 89.30m. Thank you @paavonurmigames for a great experience and congrats to Oliver Helander for the win. Next stop @KuortaneGames आप सभी के support के लिए धन्यवाद," he wrote.

No better feeling than being back on the track! Very happy to start my 2022 season with a Personal Best throw 89.30m. Thank you @paavonurmigames for a great experience and congrats to Oliver Helander for the win. Next stop @KuortaneGames. आप सभी के support के लिए धन्यवाद | 🇮🇳🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/FO7INKMagq — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) June 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)