Neeraj Chopra, India's gold medal winner at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 gained 14 places to move to the second spot in the world javelin throw rankings. Chopra has a score of 1315 to his name with Germany's Johannes Vetter holding the top spot with his score being 1396.

