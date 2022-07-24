Neeraj Chopra continues his winning run in 2022 as the Indian athlete won a silver medal at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon. The 24-yar-old finished second on the podium with a throw of 88.13m in the Javelin Throw finals. This is Neeraj Chopra and India's first medal at the event at World Athletics Championship. Anderson Peters wins gold with a throw of 90.54m.

It's a historic World Championship Medal for #India 🇮🇳 Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra wins Silver Medal in men's Javelin Throw final of the #WorldAthleticsChamps with a throw of 88.13m Congratulations India!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/nbbGYsw4Mr — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) July 24, 2022

