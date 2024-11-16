Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes kickstarted the Netflix mega-boxing event that included the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight. He defeated the Brazilian boxer and won the match with a unanimous decision. His win was lauded by many and fans congratulated him for his performance. Excited by the win, Neeraj Goyat shared a story on Instagram and said, “Hello World, India is Here, We’re Here to Stay”. Neeraj Goyat Beats Whindersson Nunes With Unanimous Decision: Force To Reckon With, Netizens Laud Haryana's Boxer Win Over Brazilian Star.

