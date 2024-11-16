In a milestone achievement, Neeraj Goyat brought India laurels on the international stage defeating Brazil's Whindersson Nunes in their highly-advertised boxing bout on November 16. Hailing from Haryana, the professional boxer won by a unanimous decision against his YouTuber-turned-boxer Nunes in six rounds at AT&T Stadium in Texas on Saturday morning, which witnessed netizens flood social media with praise and congratulatory messages for the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant. Who Is Neeraj Goyat? As Indian Boxer Defeats Whindersson Nunes in Super-Middleweight Bout, Know More About Haryana Athlete Who Shined in Netflix Main Event.

Force To Reckon With

Neeraj Goyat kicks off #PaulTyson with a powerful win, proving why he’s a force to reckon with in the boxing world! #NetflixFight pic.twitter.com/lMNQHlCAqg — Vrishan Naidu 🇮🇳 (@VrishanNaidu) November 16, 2024

Well Done Champ Says Fan

History Created By Neeraj

History has been created 🇮🇳 This is a New gateway for young indian boxers to the world of Boxing .This event had a Full House of 90,000 People . it can’t get Bigger. We Made it 🇮🇳🙏#neerajgoyat pic.twitter.com/D7bUThA5by — Saiyan Goku (@saiyangoku007) November 16, 2024

Tiger Of Haryana

Neeraj Showcases Determination And Skill

🌟🥊 Neeraj Goyat Wins! 🥊🌟 Neeraj Goyat triumphed over Whindersson Nunes with 🇮🇳🏆 Goyat's impressive performance showcased his skill and determination, earning him a well-deserved victory.#NeerajGoyat #Boxing #Victory #WBCAsiaChampion pic.twitter.com/h86TH1QvMM — Cristiano Ronaldo (@YashChoudh73111) November 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)