Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History During Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA 2024–25 Match, Becomes First Center to Average Triple-Double for a Full Season

Nikola Jokic is having a record-breaking NBA season with his club, the Denver Nuggets, and added another feature to his illustrious cap during the Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA 2024-25 match. Jokic became the first NBA basketball player to average a triple-double for a full season.

Nikola Jokic in action against Memphis Grizzlies (Photo Credit X@NBA)
Socially Team Latestly| Apr 12, 2025 01:02 PM IST

Nikola Jokic is having a record-breaking NBA season with his club, the Denver Nuggets, and added another feature to his illustrious cap during the Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA 2024-25 match. Jokic, who plays a center, became the first NBA basketball player to average a triple-double for a full season, with 26 points, 16 rebounds, and 12 assists during the Lakers' 140-109 win over the Rockets. With this feat, Nikola became the third player in NBA history, after Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook, to enter the triple-double club. Nikola Jokic Becomes Fourth Player In NBA History To Achieve 30 Triple-Doubles In A Single Season, Accomplishes Feat During Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA 2024-25 Match.

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History

