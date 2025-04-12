Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History During Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA 2024–25 Match, Becomes First Center to Average Triple-Double for a Full Season

Nikola Jokic is having a record-breaking NBA season with his club, the Denver Nuggets, and added another feature to his illustrious cap during the Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA 2024-25 match. Jokic, who plays a center, became the first NBA basketball player to average a triple-double for a full season, with 26 points, 16 rebounds, and 12 assists during the Lakers' 140-109 win over the Rockets. With this feat, Nikola became the third player in NBA history, after Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook, to enter the triple-double club. Nikola Jokic Becomes Fourth Player In NBA History To Achieve 30 Triple-Doubles In A Single Season, Accomplishes Feat During Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA 2024-25 Match.

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History

🚨 NIKOLA JOKIĆ MAKES MORE HISTORY 🚨 Tonight, Joker secured another record, as he will AVERAGE a triple-double in the 2024-25 campaign 🤯 He joins Russell Westbrook (4x) and Oscar Robertson as the ONLY players in NBA history to accomplish this feat. pic.twitter.com/OBTb5j0Ka3 — NBA (@NBA) April 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)