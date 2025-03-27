Making a return on the court, Nikola Jokic created NBA history, becoming the fourth player in the competition to score 30 triple-doubles in a single season during the Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA 2024-25 match. Jokic, who has the third-highest triple-doubles in NBA history, joined Russell Westbrook, Oscar Robertson, and Wilt Chamberlain to join an elite list of players hitting 30 double-triples in a single season. Stephen Curry Becomes First Player in NBA History To Reach 4,000 Career Three-Pointers, Achieves Feat During Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings NBA 2024-25 Match.

Nikola Jokic Joins Elite List

4 players have had 30 triple-doubles in a season. Russell Westbrook (3x) Oscar Robertson Wilt Chamberlain And now, Nikola Jokić. https://t.co/70O5BfbiX3 pic.twitter.com/eUBjRbAWvR — NBA (@NBA) March 27, 2025

