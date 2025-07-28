Divya Deshmukh scripted history when she became the first Indian woman to win a FIDE Chess World Cup in classical format. She achieved the feat by defeating Indian compatriot Koneru Humpy in the final. Despite the two classical games ending in a draw, Divya edged past Humpy in the tie-breaker. PM Narendra Modi congratulated Divya and shared best wishes for her and Humpy. But amid this, he addressed Divya as the FIDE Women's World Chess Champion 2025. Netizens spotted it as a mistake and pointed out that Divya is the FIDE Women's World Cup champion, not FIDE Women's World Chess Champion. One becomes the World Champion by winning the World Championship, not the World Cup. Female Grandmasters in India: Here's A List of Women Chess Players Who Attained the Highest Individual Title Awarded By FIDE.

PM Narendra Modi's Post

PM Narendra Modi's Post (Photo Credits: @narendramodi/X)

Women's World Chess Champion is Jhu Wenjun

Respected PM Sir, There is a bit of a difference here Divya Deshmukh is a FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Champion, NOT Women's World Chess Champion Women's World Chess Champion is Jhu Wenjun! — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) July 28, 2025

'World Cup Winner'

"world cup winner" not "world chess champion" https://t.co/LpUdARtOOI — mikhail tal (@introverted_dmb) July 28, 2025

'Women's World Cup Champion Sir'

Women's World Cup champion sir😅😅 not women's World champion. https://t.co/W4ODOmJlyY — neha (@nehaaa107) July 28, 2025

'Both Are Different'

A mistake sir. Divya Deshmukh has become the FIDE women’s World Cup champion and not the FIDE women’s world Chess champion. Both are different. Though both Divya (for first time) and Humpy have qualified for the FIDE women’s candidates which will select the challenger to the… — Bhushan (@bhs7rocks) July 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)