Divya Deshmukh created history on July 28 as she won the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup 2025 and became the first Indian woman to win it in classical format. Divya had a tremendous run in the competition where she was able to defeat star players including China’s Zhu Jiner, Indian Grandmaster Harika Dronavalli, and also stunned ex-World Champion Tan Zhongyi in the semifinals with some brave chess. The final was closely fought with her Indian compatriot Koneru Humpy and despite two draws in the classical matches, Divya finally managed to edge past Humpy in the tie-breaker. The first match of the rapid ended in a close draw, but in the second, Divya prevailed. Emotional Divya Deshmukh Hugs Her Mother As She Breaks Down in Tears After Winning FIDE Women's Chess World Cup 2025 Title, Video Goes Viral.

Divya achieved several feats after winning the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup 2025. She is the youngest Women's player to win the Women's Chess World Cup. By winning the World Cup, Divya, who was an International Master, became a Grandmaster as well. She is the 88th Grandmaster of India and the fourth female player in the list. Three female players ahead of Divya have got the Grandmaster title, which is highest title affiliated to a player by FIDE. Fans who are eager to know who are the other female grandmasters of India, will get the complete information here. Who Is Divya Deshmukh? Here's All About India's 88th Grandmaster Who Won FIDE Women's Chess World Cup 2025 at the Age of 19.

Name Indian Grandmaster No Year Awarded Koneru Humpy 7th 2002 Harika Dronavalli 25th 2011 Vaishali Rameshbabu 84th 2023 Divya Deshmukh 88th 2025

Indian Chess has been on a rise lately. From 1987 to 2012 there has been only 29 Grandmasters. But since 2013, in the last 12 years, there has been 59 Grandmasters. It is a matter of fact that most of them have been male players but the performances of the female team has been impressive too as they won gold medal in the Chess Olympiad multiple times and the all-Indian final in the World Cup clearly indicates that it is on a rise. Last three years has seen two Grandmasters in Indian chess with Vaishali Rameshbabu and Divya Deshmukh up and rising.

