Pranati Nayak, India's only gymnast in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 would be seen in action in the women's qualification round in the artistic gymnastics event. The event has a scheduled start time of 06:30 am and will be streamed live on SonyLIV and is likely to be telecasted on Sony Sports Channels and DD Sports.

India's sole gymnast in Olympics Pranati Nayak will be Performing tomorrow in qualifications starts 6:30 am IST. She's in subdivision 1 mixed group 6 and will start on floor Exercise. Watch Live streaming on SonyLIV app#Tokyo2020 #Gymnastics #IndianGymnastics pic.twitter.com/Nm0lQAqxJW — Indian Gymnastics (@IndianGymnastic) July 24, 2021

