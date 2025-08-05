Day 5 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 witnessed Indian pacers rule the roost as England's tail collapsed like a pack of cards, handing India their narrowest-ever Test win. However, it was Prasidh Krishna who brought India to the brink of a famous win at The Oval, where the bowler outsmarted the batter, in this case Josh Tongue, who fell for the speedster bluff. Krishna asked the third-man fielder to stand near the boundary, indicating that the delivery would be a short-ball. But Krishna bowled a fuller-ball, which crashed onto Tongue's stumps, ensuring India came a wicket away from drawing the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 level. Fans can check out Prasidh Krishna's bluff below. IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025: Danish Kaneria Heaps Praise on India’s Stunning Win Over England at The Oval To Level Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy 2–2.

Prasidh Krishna Bluffs Josh Tongue

Josh Tongue Falls For Prasidh Krishna's Bluff

sets up the field for short ball. Signals to remove the gully and push back onto the boundary then bowls it full into the stumps.. Prasidh you beauty. — Annurag P Rekhi (@Dravidict) August 4, 2025

