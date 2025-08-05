Mumbai, August 5: Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria was in full praise of India's 'unbelievable' Test win against England at The Oval to level the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2. The veteran also credited young captain Shubman Gill for leading from the front and carrying the team on his shoulders in the absence of senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Gill has not only shown his tactical brilliance but also contributed hugely on the batting front. He finished the five-Test series as the highest run-getter with 754 runs, including four centuries. He was named as India's Player of the Series, adjudicated by England head coach Brendon McCullum. IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025: Sourav Ganguly Says He Was Confident India Would Win Fifth Test Against England at The Oval After Day Four (Watch Video).

"Incredible, Test cricket at its best. Nothing matches the level of Test cricket. It is a test of physical and mental toughness of players across five days. I think it was an unbelievable performance from Team India. Nobody thought a young team without Rohit and Virat against England, under Shubman Gill's leadership, would perform like this. He carried the team on his shoulders and scored more than 700 runs in the series," Kaneria told IANS.

The former spinner heaped praise on pacer Mohammed Siraj, who was instrumental in India's thrilling six-run win on Monday. The pacer showed no sign of fatigue even on the last day of the grilling Test tour. He bagged a five-wicket haul in the second innings of the fifth Test and finished as the highest wicket-taker in the series.

"Mohammed Siraj, what a lion heart player he is, has the motivation to play for the team. Being a fast bowler and playing all five Tests, which all went till the five days, reflects the strength of his body. He carried the team on his shoulders," Kaneria said. IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025: Former India Cricketer Yograj Singh Impressed by ‘Miyan Magic’ Mohammed Siraj, Says ‘He Reminded Me of Kapil Dev’ (Watch Video).

He further highlighted that Akash Deep's 66 in India's second innings and vital contributions from Ravindra Jadeja and Washington after Yashasvi Jaiswal's ton, played a huge role in setting up a 374 target for England.

"The turning point of this Test was Akash Deep's 66 runs. Those runs gave a boost to India. Yashasvi Jaiswal's quickfire 118 and Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar's late contributions further supported their cause," the former Pakistan spinner said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2025 02:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).