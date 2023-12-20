Australia is a place where dangerous animals and insects are well-known for coming out in human contact in their locality. Such an incident took place at a gold course in Brisbane where two snakes were spotted behind a man who was busy playing in the course. The snakes watched him play while the man was calm as well and didn't flinch as he teed off. Fans loved his composure and shared the video on social media making it viral. The Netflix Slam: Tennis Great Rafael Nadal Set for Epic Encounter With Carlos Alcaraz in March 2024, OTT Platform to Provide Live Streaming.

Two Snakes Fight Right Behind Australian Man Playing Golf

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PJ (@golfjunkie1)

