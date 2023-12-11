Big tech firms has recently shown grown interest in live sports and now streaming giant Netflix on Monday announced a live exhibition tennis match named 'The Netflix Slam' between two of the sports' biggest stars, 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal facing off against world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz. The Netflix Slam is the second in-house live sporting event for Netflix following golf competition 'The Netflix Cup'. The Netflix Slam has a scheduled date of March 3, 2024. Rafael Nadal Reflects on Coming Back From Iliopsoas Injury Ahead of Brisbane Open 2023–24, Says ‘You Always Have To Give Yourself a Chance’.

The Netflix Slam

Rafael Nadal. Carlos Alcaraz. Two tennis superstars. One epic matchup served LIVE on Netflix. The Netflix Slam 🎾 March 3 pic.twitter.com/Biri3BuF8L — Netflix (@netflix) December 11, 2023

