Sumit Antil made it to the record books with a splendid performance in the Men's Javelin Throw F64 event at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Kiren Rijiju shared the video of his winning throw, on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

Look at the golden throw of Sumit Antil who created a record at the #Paralympics #Tokyo2020 Congratulations to Sumit for winning Gold medal in Javelin Throw! India is extremely proud of you!#Cheer4India #Praise4Para #ParalympicsTokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/WS4KeETQq2 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)