India are set to host their first World Para Athletics Championships event as the 2025 edition will be held at New Delhi. The World Para Athletics Championships 2025 is set to commence on September 27 and will end of October 05. Ahead of the mega-event, India have announced their contingent who will represent the nation on the stage of the World Para Athletics Championships. It includes several medallists from the Para Olympics 2024 like Navdeep, Sumit Antil, Preeti Pal and Deepthi Jeevanji. Fans eager to get the full list of India's Para-Athlete contingent in the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, will get it here. Mirabai Chanu Secures Commonwealth Games 2026 Qualification; A Look At Top Five Accomplishments of Star Indian Weightlifter.

Indian Contingent For World Para-Athletics Championships 2025 Announced

🔊🔥🔥 🚨INDIAN CONTINGENT OUT🚨 India will field 73 para-athletes at Para Athletics World's 🌎- A big contingent at the biggest para sports event ever hosted by India 🏟️ PARA ATHLETICS WORLD C'SHIPS 2025: 📍New Delhi, 🇮🇳 🗓️ 27th Sep-5th Oct 👇List with events & classes👇 pic.twitter.com/LuPIfriWXH — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) August 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)