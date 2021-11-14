Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri and 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra reacted after being honoured with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award by President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi on Saturday. Full list of Khel Ratna Awardees.

Sunil Chhetri

To my family that is Indian football, here it is. This belongs to all of us who have loved our sport and backed it through so much. Grateful to Honourable President, the Sports Minister and the committee that deemed me worthy of receiving this honour. Back to working harder. pic.twitter.com/sFhjQ7BRyt — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) November 14, 2021

Neeraj Chopra

आज राष्ट्रपति भवन में अपने दादाजी के सामने मेजर ध्यानचंद खेल रत्न पुरुस्कार मिलने पर मुझे बहुत खुशी है। इतने साल के सहयोग और सपोर्ट के लिए आप सबको धन्यवाद और साथी विजेताओं को मुबारक देता हूं | 🙏🏽 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) November 13, 2021

