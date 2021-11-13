The President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind will give away the National Sports Awards 2021 tomorrow on 13th November, 2021 at a specially organized function at Rashtrapati Bhavan.Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports announced the National Sports Awards on 2nd November 2021. National Sports Awards are given every year to recognize and reward excellence in sports. President Ram Nath Kovind to Give Away the National Sports Awards 2021 Today.
‘Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award’ is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of previous four years.
‘Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in Sports and Games’ is given for good performance over a period of previous four years and showing qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline.
‘Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games’ is given to coaches for doing outstanding and meritorious work on a consistent basis and enabling sportspersons to excel in International events.
‘Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime achievement in Sports and Games’ is given to honour sportspersons who have contributed to sports by their performance and continue to contribute to promotion of sports event after their retirement.
‘Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar’ is given to corporate entities (both in private and public sector), sports control boards, NGOs including sports bodies at theState and National level who have played a visible role in the area of sports promotion and development.
Overall top performing university in inter-university tournaments is given Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy.
A large number of nominations were received for these awards this year, which were considered by the Selection Committee headed by Justice (Retd.) Mukundakam Sharma (former Judge of Supreme Court), consisting members from eminent sportspersons and persons having experience in sports journalism & sports administrator etc.
Details of Awardees:
- Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021
|
S. No.
|
Name of the Sportsperson
|
Discipline
|
1.
|
Neeraj Chopra
|
Athletics
|
2.
|
Ravi Kumar
|
Wrestling
|
3.
|
LovlinaBorgohain
|
Boxing
|
4.
|
Sreejesh P.R
|
Hockey
|
5.
|
AvaniLekhara
|
Para Shooting
|
6.
|
SumitAntil
|
Para Athletics
|
7.
|
Pramod Bhagat
|
Para Badminton
|
8.
|
Krishna Nagar
|
Para Badminton
|
9.
|
Manish Narwal
|
Para Shooting
|
10.
|
Mithali Raj
|
Cricket
|
11.
|
Sunil Chhetri
|
Football
|
12.
|
Manpreet Singh
|
Hockey
(ii) Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2021
|
S. No.
|
Name of the Sportsperson
|
Discipline
|
Arpinder Singh
|
Athletics
|
Simranjit Kaur
|
Boxing
|
Shikhar Dhawan
|
Cricket
|
Bhavani Devi ChadalavadaAnandhaSundhararaman
|
Fencing
|
Monika
|
Hockey
|
Vandana Katariya
|
Hockey
|
Sandeep Narwal
|
Kabaddi
|
HimaniUttamParab
|
Mallakhamb
|
Abhishek Verma
|
Shooting
|
Ankita Raina
|
Tennis
|
Deepak Punia
|
Wrestling
|
Dilpreet Singh
|
Hockey
|
Harman Preet Singh
|
Hockey
|
Rupinder Pal Singh
|
Hockey
|
Surender Kumar
|
Hockey
|
Amit Rohidas
|
Hockey
|
Birendra Lakra
|
Hockey
|
Sumit
|
Hockey
|
Nilakanta Sharma
|
Hockey
|
Hardik Singh
|
Hockey
|
Vivek Sagar Prasad
|
Hockey
|
Gurjant Singh
|
Hockey
|
Mandeep Singh
|
Hockey
|
Shamsher Singh
|
Hockey
|
Lalit Kumar Upadhyay
|
Hockey
|
Varun Kumar
|
Hockey
|
Simranjeet Singh
|
Hockey
|
Yogesh Kathuniya
|
Para Athletics
|
Nishad Kumar
|
Para Athletics
|
Praveen Kumar
|
Para Athletics
|
SuhashYathiraj
|
Para Badminton
|
SinghrajAdhana
|
Para Shooting
|
Bhavina Patel
|
Para Table Tennis
|
Harvinder Singh
|
Para Archery
|
Sharad Kumar
|
Para Athletics
(iii) Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games 2021
- Life-Time Category:
|
S. No.
|
Name of the Coach
|
Discipline
|
T. P. Ouseph
|
Athletics
|
Sarkar Talwar
|
Cricket
|
Sarpal Singh
|
Hockey
|
Ashan Kumar
|
Kabaddi
|
Tapan Kumar Panigrahi
|
Swimming
- Regular Category:
|
S. No.
|
Name of the Coach
|
Discipline
|
Radhakrishnan Nair P
|
Athletics
|
Sandhya Gurung
|
Boxing
|
Pritam Siwach
|
Hockey
|
Jai Prakash Nautiyal
|
Para Shooting
|
Subramanian Raman
|
Table Tennis
(iv) Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime achievement in Sports and Games 2021
|
S.No.
|
Name
|
Discipline
|
Lekha K.C.
|
Boxing
|
Abhijeet Kunte
|
Chess
|
Davinder Singh Garcha
|
Hockey
|
Vikas Kumar
|
Kabaddi
|
Sajjan Singh
|
Wrestling
(vi) Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2021
|
S. No.
|
Category
|
Entity recommended for Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar, 2021
|
1.
|
Identification and Nurturing of Budding and Young Talent
|
Manav Rachna Educational Institution
|
2.
|
Encouragement to sports through Corporate Social Responsibility
|
Indian Oil Corporation Limited
(vii) Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy 2021:
Panjab University - Chandigarh
