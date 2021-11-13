The President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind will give away the National Sports Awards 2021 tomorrow on 13th November, 2021 at a specially organized function at Rashtrapati Bhavan.Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports announced the National Sports Awards on 2nd November 2021. National Sports Awards are given every year to recognize and reward excellence in sports. President Ram Nath Kovind to Give Away the National Sports Awards 2021 Today.

‘Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award’ is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of previous four years.

‘Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in Sports and Games’ is given for good performance over a period of previous four years and showing qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline.

‘Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games’ is given to coaches for doing outstanding and meritorious work on a consistent basis and enabling sportspersons to excel in International events.

‘Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime achievement in Sports and Games’ is given to honour sportspersons who have contributed to sports by their performance and continue to contribute to promotion of sports event after their retirement.

‘Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar’ is given to corporate entities (both in private and public sector), sports control boards, NGOs including sports bodies at theState and National level who have played a visible role in the area of sports promotion and development.

Overall top performing university in inter-university tournaments is given Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy.

A large number of nominations were received for these awards this year, which were considered by the Selection Committee headed by Justice (Retd.) Mukundakam Sharma (former Judge of Supreme Court), consisting members from eminent sportspersons and persons having experience in sports journalism & sports administrator etc.

Details of Awardees:

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021

S. No. Name of the Sportsperson Discipline 1. Neeraj Chopra Athletics 2. Ravi Kumar Wrestling 3. LovlinaBorgohain Boxing 4. Sreejesh P.R Hockey 5. AvaniLekhara Para Shooting 6. SumitAntil Para Athletics 7. Pramod Bhagat Para Badminton 8. Krishna Nagar Para Badminton 9. Manish Narwal Para Shooting 10. Mithali Raj Cricket 11. Sunil Chhetri Football 12. Manpreet Singh Hockey

(ii) Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2021

S. No. Name of the Sportsperson Discipline Arpinder Singh Athletics Simranjit Kaur Boxing Shikhar Dhawan Cricket Bhavani Devi ChadalavadaAnandhaSundhararaman Fencing Monika Hockey Vandana Katariya Hockey Sandeep Narwal Kabaddi HimaniUttamParab Mallakhamb Abhishek Verma Shooting Ankita Raina Tennis Deepak Punia Wrestling Dilpreet Singh Hockey Harman Preet Singh Hockey Rupinder Pal Singh Hockey Surender Kumar Hockey Amit Rohidas Hockey Birendra Lakra Hockey Sumit Hockey Nilakanta Sharma Hockey Hardik Singh Hockey Vivek Sagar Prasad Hockey Gurjant Singh Hockey Mandeep Singh Hockey Shamsher Singh Hockey Lalit Kumar Upadhyay Hockey Varun Kumar Hockey Simranjeet Singh Hockey Yogesh Kathuniya Para Athletics Nishad Kumar Para Athletics Praveen Kumar Para Athletics SuhashYathiraj Para Badminton SinghrajAdhana Para Shooting Bhavina Patel Para Table Tennis Harvinder Singh Para Archery Sharad Kumar Para Athletics

(iii) Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games 2021

Life-Time Category:

S. No. Name of the Coach Discipline T. P. Ouseph Athletics Sarkar Talwar Cricket Sarpal Singh Hockey Ashan Kumar Kabaddi Tapan Kumar Panigrahi Swimming

Regular Category:

S. No. Name of the Coach Discipline Radhakrishnan Nair P Athletics Sandhya Gurung Boxing Pritam Siwach Hockey Jai Prakash Nautiyal Para Shooting Subramanian Raman Table Tennis

(iv) Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime achievement in Sports and Games 2021

S.No. Name Discipline Lekha K.C. Boxing Abhijeet Kunte Chess Davinder Singh Garcha Hockey Vikas Kumar Kabaddi Sajjan Singh Wrestling

(vi) Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2021

S. No. Category Entity recommended for Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar, 2021 1. Identification and Nurturing of Budding and Young Talent Manav Rachna Educational Institution 2. Encouragement to sports through Corporate Social Responsibility Indian Oil Corporation Limited

(vii) Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy 2021:

Panjab University - Chandigarh

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2021 11:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).