The President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind will give away the National Sports Awards 2021 tomorrow on 13th November, 2021 at a specially organized function at  Rashtrapati Bhavan.Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports announced the National Sports Awards on 2nd November 2021. National Sports Awards are given every year to recognize and reward excellence in sports.

‘Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award’ is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of previous four years.

‘Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in Sports and Games’ is given for good performance over a period of previous four years and showing qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline.

‘Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games’ is given to coaches for doing outstanding and meritorious work on a consistent basis and enabling sportspersons to excel in International events.

‘Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime achievement in Sports and Games’ is given to honour sportspersons who have contributed to sports by their performance and continue to contribute to promotion of sports event after their retirement.

‘Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar’ is given to corporate entities (both in private and public sector), sports control boards, NGOs including sports bodies at theState and National level who have played a visible role in the area of sports promotion and development. 

Overall top performing university in inter-university tournaments is given Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy.

A large number of nominations were received for these awards this year, which were considered by the Selection Committee headed by Justice (Retd.) Mukundakam Sharma (former Judge of Supreme Court), consisting members from eminent sportspersons and persons having experience in sports journalism & sports administrator etc.

Details of Awardees:

  1. Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021

S. No.

Name of the Sportsperson

Discipline

1.

Neeraj Chopra

Athletics

2.

Ravi Kumar

Wrestling

3.

LovlinaBorgohain

Boxing

4.

Sreejesh P.R

Hockey

5.

AvaniLekhara

Para Shooting

6.

SumitAntil

Para Athletics

7.

Pramod Bhagat

Para Badminton

8.

Krishna Nagar

Para Badminton

9.

Manish Narwal

Para Shooting

10.

Mithali Raj

Cricket

11.

Sunil Chhetri

Football

12.

Manpreet Singh

Hockey

(ii)        Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2021

S. No.

Name of the Sportsperson

Discipline

Arpinder Singh

Athletics

Simranjit Kaur

Boxing

Shikhar Dhawan

Cricket

Bhavani Devi ChadalavadaAnandhaSundhararaman

Fencing

Monika

Hockey

Vandana Katariya

Hockey

Sandeep Narwal

Kabaddi

HimaniUttamParab

Mallakhamb

Abhishek Verma

Shooting

Ankita Raina

Tennis

Deepak Punia

Wrestling

Dilpreet Singh

Hockey

Harman Preet Singh

Hockey

Rupinder Pal Singh

Hockey

Surender Kumar

Hockey

Amit Rohidas

Hockey

Birendra Lakra

Hockey

Sumit

Hockey

Nilakanta Sharma

Hockey

Hardik Singh

Hockey

Vivek Sagar Prasad

Hockey

Gurjant Singh

Hockey

Mandeep Singh

Hockey

Shamsher Singh

Hockey

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay

Hockey

Varun Kumar

Hockey

Simranjeet Singh

Hockey

Yogesh Kathuniya

Para Athletics

Nishad Kumar

Para Athletics

Praveen Kumar

Para Athletics

SuhashYathiraj

Para Badminton

SinghrajAdhana

Para Shooting

Bhavina Patel

Para Table Tennis

Harvinder Singh

Para Archery

Sharad Kumar

Para Athletics

(iii)       Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games 2021

  1. Life-Time Category:

S. No.

Name of the Coach

Discipline

T. P. Ouseph

Athletics

Sarkar Talwar

Cricket

Sarpal Singh

Hockey

Ashan Kumar

Kabaddi

Tapan Kumar Panigrahi

Swimming

  1. Regular Category:

S. No.

Name of the Coach

Discipline

Radhakrishnan Nair P

Athletics

Sandhya Gurung

Boxing

Pritam Siwach

Hockey

Jai Prakash Nautiyal

Para Shooting

Subramanian Raman

Table Tennis

 (iv)      Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime achievement in Sports and Games 2021

S.No.

Name

Discipline

Lekha K.C.

Boxing

Abhijeet Kunte

Chess

Davinder Singh Garcha

Hockey

Vikas Kumar

Kabaddi

Sajjan Singh

Wrestling

(vi) Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2021

S. No.

Category

Entity recommended for Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar, 2021

1.

Identification and Nurturing of Budding and Young Talent

Manav Rachna Educational Institution

2.

Encouragement to sports through Corporate Social Responsibility

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

(vii)      Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy 2021: 

Panjab University - Chandigarh

