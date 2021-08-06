The Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 didn't have too great a day on August 6. The Indian women's hockey team lost and Bajrang Punia, despite a loss in the semifinal of the men's freestyle 65kg wrestling event, would have an opportunity to win bronze on Saturday. Golfer Aditi Ashok kept herself in contention of a silver medal by finishing second at the end of three rounds. Check out India's medal tally here:

Check tweet here:

Highlights for #IND in #Olympics#Hockey🇮🇳women’s team loses🥉match#Wrestling Bajrang Punia loses will battle for🥉#Wrestling Seema Bisla loses in round of 16#Golf Aditi Ashok holds 2⃣ spot after Round 3#Athletics Fail to make the final in the 4x400m relay heat #Tokyo2020 — Doordarshan Sports #TokyoOlympics (@ddsportschannel) August 6, 2021

Check this tweet also:

Highlights for #IND #Olympics India's Priyanka Goswami finishes 17th with a timing of 1:32:36, Bhawna Jat 32nd (1:37:38) in Women's 20km Race Walk Final — Doordarshan Sports #TokyoOlympics (@ddsportschannel) August 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)