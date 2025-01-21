World number 2 Alexander Zverev put up a scintillating performance against Tommy Paul at the Australian Open 2025. Aiming for his first Grand Slam, the German star overpowered his opponent till the quarterfinal and won every match comfortably. The US Star Tommy Paul though provided some resistance stretching Zverev to his best on the hard court. Even though there were multiple breaks in the first two sets, both sets went into tiebreaks which Zverev won. Tomy Paul hit back with a stunning 6-2 win in the third set. But determined Alexander Zverev put up a dominating show in the fourth set and won the match with a 7-6,7-6,2-6, 6-1 scoreline. Tommy Paul Stuns Alexander Zverev With Forehand Winner During Australian Open 2025 Quarterfinal Match (Watch Video).

Alexander Zverev Defeats Tommy Paul in Australian Open 2025 Quarterfinal

