Australian Open 2025 is in the ‘final-8’ round with matches getting intense. Top contender Alexander Zverev was up against Tommy Paul in the quarterfinal of the Australian Open 2025 with both stars aiming for their first Grand Slam title. Both players delivered some breath-taking action but Zverev overpowered Tommy Paul with dominance in two tie-break wins in the opening two sets. The US star was not backing down though as he came back stronger in the third set. On one occasion stunned the German star with a forehand down-the-line winner. Spectators also cheered and applauded the play. Watch the video below. Novak Djokovic Compares Carlos Alcaraz to Rafael Nadal, Says ‘Great to Watch, Not Great to Play Against’.

Tommy Paul’s Forehand Winner Against Alexander Zverev During Australian Open 2025 Quarterfinal Game

