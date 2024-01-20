Alexander Zverev will take on Alex Michelsen in a men's singles third-round clash at the Australian Open 2024 on Saturday, January 20. The iconic Rod Laver Arena will host this contest and it is expected to start at 2:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Zverev had defeated Lukas Klein in the second round while Michelsen had gotten the better of Jiri Lehecka. The Alexander Zverev vs Alex Michelsen match will be available for live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Fans can, however, also watch the Alexander Zverev vs Alex Michelsen contest, on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Australian Open 2024 Day 6 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Novak Djokovic, Mirra Andreeva, Aryna Sabalenka, Stefanos Tsitsipas Advance; Indians Shine in Men’s Doubles Action.

Alexander Zverev vs Alex Michelsen Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)