Ashleigh Barty would begin her US Open 2021 campaign with a first-round match in women's singles competition against Vera Zvonareva on August 31, Tuesday. The match would be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and would start at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the US Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Ashleigh Barty vs Vera Zvonareva Women's Singles Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD to get the live telecast. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

See tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)