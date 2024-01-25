Defending Champion Aryna Sabalenka has now advanced to the finals of the Australian Open 2024 as she went on to defeat a strong contender Coco Gauff by 7-6, 6-4. Sabalenka started off the match in dominant fashion but Coco Gauff was somewhat catching up with her. Sabalenka never lost composure and eliminated the US Open winner Coco Gauff. It is now the second straight final for Aryna Sabalenka who will be defending her title on January 27. ‘At Such a Young Age’ Novak Djokovic Posts Hilarious Story Praising Rohan Bopanna As Indian Tennis Star Becomes Oldest World No 1 in Men’s Doubles.

Aryna Sabalenka Beat Coco Gauff

