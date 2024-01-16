One of the favourites of the Australian Open 2024 tournament, Carlos Alcaraz will be looking to get his campaign a strong start. Richard Gasquet and Carlos Alcaraz have met just once in their careers at the Croatian Open final in 2021. Alcaraz was a dominant force that day on the clay courts of Croatia, besting Gasquet in straight sets. The match will be played at Rod Laver Arena and is expected to begin approximately at 02:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2024 in India. The live telecast of this match will be available on Sony Sports 3, and 4 channels. Fans can also watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Richard Gasquet live online streaming on the Sony LIV App at the cost of a subscription fee. Australian Open 2024: Two-Time Doubles Finalist Max Purcell Beat Mate Valkusz for His First Main Draw Singles Victory, Advances to Second Round

