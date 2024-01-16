Australian tennis player Max Purcell who already is a two-time doubles finalist has now clinched his first main draw singles win after defeating Hungarian tennis player Mate Valkusz 3-6, 7-6(2), 6-4, 7-5. Max Purcell started on a back foot and hence lost his first set but then made a good comeback as he went on to win the remaining of the sets to win the match. Australian Open 2024: Grigor Dimitrov Advances for Second Round, Defeats Marton Fucsovics in First Round.

Max Purcell Advances to Second Round of AO24

Picking up the singles wins now too 👌 Two-time #AusOpen doubles finalist @MaxPurcell98 defeats Valkusz for his first main draw singles victory in Melbourne! pic.twitter.com/lozKMtnc7p — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2024

