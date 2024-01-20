Carlos Alcaraz is one of the favourite to win Australian open 2024 title this season and has been in great form so far in the competition. Chinese youngster Shang Juncheng has also shown capabilities of playing some good tennis at very young age. Playing against Title contender Alcaraz will be real test of his character. The match will be played at Rod Laver Arena and is expected to begin approximately at 07:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2024 in India. The live telecast of the Carlos Alcaraz vs Shang Juncheng match will be available on Sony Sports 5 channels. Fans can also watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Shang Juncheng live online streaming on the Sony LIV App at the cost of a subscription fee. Australian Open 2024 Day 6 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Novak Djokovic, Mirra Andreeva, Aryna Sabalenka, Stefanos Tsitsipas Advance; Indians Shine in Men’s Doubles Action.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Shang Juncheng on Sony Sports Network

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)