Daniil Medvedev would be taking on Andrey Rublev in ATP World Tour Finals 2022 on Monday, November 14. The match would be played at the Centre Court in Turin and is slated to start at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18 would be providing live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the same on the Voot app.

Daniil Medvedev vs Andrey Rublev Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

Now ▶: 🄱🄰🅃🅃🄻🄴 🄾🄵 🅃🄷🄴 🄱🄴🅂🅃 ⚔ 🔥 The 🔝-8️⃣ from the Class of '22 are ready to take centre stage at the #NittoATPFinals 🥶 Watch them go for the 🏆, Nov 13, 6:30 PM onwards, LIVE on #Sports18 1 HD 📺#ATPTour #ATPonSports18 | @atptour pic.twitter.com/E66zpKGc1N — Sports18 (@Sports18) November 13, 2022

