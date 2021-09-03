Russia's World No.2 Daniil Medvedev will be competing against Spanish Pablo Andújar in the third-round match at the US Open 2021. It'll be a delight to watch the high-powered Men's Singles third-round match between the two tennis stars. The match will begin at 10:30 pm IST on September 3, Friday and the live streaming details of the game will be furnished to you by us.

Check Out US Open 2021 Schedule:

We've got you covered for tonight! Which match are you looking forward to? #TennisWonderland #USOpen pic.twitter.com/fRUcE9qFMg — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 2, 2021

