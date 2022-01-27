Ashleigh Barty and Madison Keys are all set to have a face-off with each other in the semi-final match of the Australian Open 2022. The match will be hosted at the Rod Laver Arena. The game will begin at 02.00 pm IST. Check out the live streaming details of the game below.

