Elena-Gabriela Ruse is set to battle with American tennis player Madison Keys in the first-round match of the Wimbledon 2025. The Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs Madison Keys first round Wimbledon 2025 Women's match is scheduled to be played on Monday, June 30, from 5:10 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) or later. The Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs Madison Keys first round Wimbledon 2025 match is organized to be hosted at Court 2. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Wimbledon 2025 in India. So, fans looking for live telecast viewing options for the Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs Madison Keys first round Wimbledon 2025 match can tune in to Star Sports TV channels. Fans looking for Wimbledon 2025 live streaming details can use the JioHotsar app and website for free. Wimbledon 2025: From Serena Williams to Arthur Ashe, Take a Look at Some of Anniversaries in Grand Slam Event.

Wimbledon 2025 Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details

Grandest court! Glorious players! Greatest Grand Slam! 🤩 Gear up for the ultimate tennis showdown, #Wimbledon! 🎾 Catch the action LIVE from 30 JUNE only on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/uryzHLfmAI — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 19, 2025

