Italy's Fabio Fognini will lock horns with the defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the first-round match of the Wimbledon 2025. The Fabio Fognini vs Carlos Alcaraz first round Wimbledon 2025 match is scheduled to be played on Monday, June 30, from 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Fabio Fognini vs Carlos Alcaraz first round Wimbledon 2025 Men's match is organized to be hosted at the Centre Court. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Wimbledon 2025 in India. So, fans looking for live telecast viewing options for the Fabio Fognini vs Carlos Alcaraz first round Wimbledon 2025 match can tune in to Star Sports TV channels. Fans looking for Wimbledon 2025 live streaming details can use the JioHotsar app and website but might require a subscription. Wimbledon 2025 Schedule: When is Tennis Grand Slam Starting? Know Important Dates and Key Fixtures.

Fabio Fognini vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2025 Live Streaming Details

Wimbledon 2025 kicks off today! 🎾😍 Defending champion #CarlosAlcaraz hunts for a third, while No. 1 seed #ArynaSabalenka battles for her maiden Wimbledon crown! 🔥#Wimbledon2025 👉 Round 1 | MON, 30th JUN, 3 PM on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/RuxQZOakCT — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 30, 2025

