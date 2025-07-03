Jannik Sinner is set to lock horns with Aleksandar Vukic in a men's singles second round clash at Wimbledon 2025 on July 4. The Jannik Sinner vs Aleksandar Vukic match is set to be played at the Centre Court and it will start approximately at 9:20 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Wimbledon 2025 live telecast rights are with Star Sports Network and fans can watch Jannik Sinner vs Aleksandar Vukic live telecast on its channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch Jannik Sinner vs Aleksandar Vukic live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Advances to Third Round After Beating Oliver Tarvet, Extends Winning Streak to 20.

Jannik Sinner vs Aleksandar Vukic

No.1 seed Jannik Sinner returns to Centre Court for his second round match 👊#FiveUnmissableMoments, presented by @BarclaysUK pic.twitter.com/5vTZyYuJlZ — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2025

