Jaume Munar will be in action when he teams up with Pedro Martinez and will clash with Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic in the second round of men's doubles at Wimbledon 2025 on Friday, July 4. The Jaume Munar and Pedro Martinez vs Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic match is set to be played at Court 15 and it is set to start approximately at 6:20 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Wimbledon 2025 and fans are likely to find the Jaume Munar and Pedro Martinez vs Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic live telecast on its channels. There's also an online viewing option with fans being able to watch Wimbledon 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Wimbledon Breaks Strict All-White Dress Code Rule, Allows Players To Wear Black Armbands To Honour Diogo Jota After His Tragic Death in Car Crash.

Jaume Munar and Pedro Martinez vs Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic Wimbledon 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Big names take the center stage at #Wimbledon today with #CarlosAlcaraz and #ArynaSabalenka leading the charge! 🎾🌱 While India’s #YukiBhambri will be gunning for a Round 2 berth in Mixed Doubles! 🇮🇳#Wimbledon2025, Day 5 | FRI, 4th JULY, 3 PM onwards on Star Sports Network &… pic.twitter.com/iqkPR21Idv — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 4, 2025

