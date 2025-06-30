Qinwen Zheng will cross swords with Czechia's Tennis star Katerina Siniakova in the first round of Wimbledon 2025. The Qinwen Zheng vs Katerina Siniakova first round Wimbledon 2025 Women's match is scheduled to be played on Monday, June 30, and has an approximate start time of 10:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Qinwen Zheng vs Katerina Siniakova first round Wimbledon 2025 match is set to be hosted at court 3 of All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Wimbledon 2025 in India. So, fans looking for live telecast viewing options for the Qinwen Zheng vs Katerina Siniakova first round Wimbledon 2025 match can tune in to Star Sports TV channels. Fans looking for Wimbledon 2025 live streaming details will get it on the JioHotstar app and website. On Which Channel Wimbledon 2025 Will Be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch All England Lawn Tennis Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of Grand Slam Tournament.

Qinwen Zheng vs Katerina Siniakova, Wimbledon 2025 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

Wimbledon 2025 kicks off today! 🎾😍 Defending champion #CarlosAlcaraz hunts for a third, while No. 1 seed #ArynaSabalenka battles for her maiden Wimbledon crown! 🔥#Wimbledon2025 👉 Round 1 | MON, 30th JUN, 3 PM on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/RuxQZOakCT — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 30, 2025

